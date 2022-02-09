Kerala Man Trapped On Hill For 2 Days, Army, Air Force In Huge Rescue Op

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said this morning saying that an Army team was able to talk to the man.

A young man, in his 20s, has been trapped on a hill between rocks in Malampuzha area of Palakkad in Kerala since Monday with rescuers unable to reach him or provide him with food or water.

Several attempts, including one by a Coast Guard helicopter, have already been made to rescue R Babu, who is trapped on the hill side between rocks in the searing heat.

Videos showed Mr Babu, wearing a T-shirt and shorts, in a fetal position, precariously balancing himself in a small crack.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted this morning saying that an Army rescue team was able to talk to the man.

"Efforts are in full swing to rescue the youth trapped in #Malampuzha Cherat hill. There are currently two units of the @adgpi at the scene. Army members were able to talk to him. The rescue operation will be intensified today. @IAF_MCC helicopter is ready to be deployed," Mr Vijayan tweeted.

Besides the Army, the Air Force will also be joining the rescue efforts, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

"Even as efforts to rescue R Babu are underway, have given the necessary instructions to ensure a medical team has been set up. A group led by Palakkad District Medical Officer will be oversee all medical requirements. Ambulances have been arranged and arrangements for any specialty treatment required being made at Palakkad District Hospital. May efforts to rescue R Babu be completed successfully, soon," Veena George, state Health Minister, said in a Facebook post.