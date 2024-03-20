Watch: How Coast Guard Rescued 8 From Flooded Boat Off Karnataka

he boat and the crew entered the port and the operation was declared a success.

The Indian Coast Guard rescued eight people from a flooded boat after receiving a distress call almost 20 km off the coast of Kundapura in Karnataka.

The Coast Guard received a distress signal from IFB Ajmeer-I today, which had major flooding in the Arabian Sea. The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rajdoot was deployed to rescue the crew. ICGS Rajdoot is an Inshore Patrol Vessel and can undertake multifarious tasks.

In a swift operation @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Rajdoot rescued 08 crew of distressed IFB Ajmeer-I (IND-KA-02-MM-4882) 10 NM west of #Kundapura on 20 Mar which had a major flooding at sea.(1/2) @giridhararamanepic.twitter.com/7JH3FnEMKN — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) March 20, 2024

The Coast Guard personnel established contact with the crew and arrived at the vessel on an inflatable motorboat. The rescue team boarded the vessel and deployed machines to pump the water out of the flooded vessel. Large pipes were attached to water pumps for the de-flooding operation. The Indian Coast Guard shared visuals of the rescue and relief operation on X.

The timely assistance by the Indian Coast Guard ensures the safe rescue of the crew from the flooded boat in the Arabian Sea. After confirming the safety of the boat, it was handed over to a "buddy boat", IFB Gold Fish and was towed toward Gangolli Harbour, a major seaport in Karnataka.

The boat and the crew entered the port and the operation was declared a success.

