Kerala Floods Live Updates: Rescue Workers Yet To Reach Many As Rain Alert Hangs Over State

Kerala Floods: Respite from heavy rain is still at least a day away.

The centre and states have pledged help to flood-hit Kerala where 324 people have died and lakhs have been relocated to relief camps. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas after reports that it had been called off due to bad weather. The met office has however said that the state is not expected to receive heavy rainfall from Monday. Except for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod, a red alert has been issued for all the districts.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi to declare Kerala floods a natural disaster. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has called it the worst floods in a century in Kerala, however said the state needed at least Rs. 2,000 crore in immediate assistance. Helicopters have been dropping emergency food and water supplies across Kerala, while special trains carrying drinking water and rice have been sent to the state. A Navy airstrip will be used for passenger flights from Monday.



Here are the live updates on the situation in Kerala: