Kerala Floods Live Updates: Rescue Workers Yet To Reach Many As Rain Alert Hangs Over State

The met office said Kerala is not expected to receive heavy rainfall from Monday. It had issued a red alert in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 19, 2018 07:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kerala Floods Live Updates: Rescue Workers Yet To Reach Many As Rain Alert Hangs Over State

Kerala Floods: Respite from heavy rain is still at least a day away.

The centre and states have pledged help to flood-hit Kerala where 324 people have died and lakhs have been relocated to relief camps. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas after reports that it had been called off due to bad weather. The met office has however said that the state is not expected to receive heavy rainfall from Monday. Except for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod, a red alert has been issued for all the districts

Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi to declare Kerala floods a natural disaster. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has called it the worst floods in a century in Kerala, however said the state needed at least Rs. 2,000 crore in immediate assistance. Helicopters have been dropping emergency food and water supplies across Kerala, while special trains carrying drinking water and rice have been sent to the state. A Navy airstrip will be used for passenger flights from Monday. 
 

 

Here are the live updates on the situation in Kerala:


Aug 19, 2018
07:53 (IST)
Indian Railways has been supplying water in bottles, containers and tank wagons to the flood-affected areas of Kerala 

Aug 19, 2018
07:51 (IST)
240 fire service personnel were sent from Bhubaneswar to the flood-affected areas of Kerala by a special Air Force plane.

Aug 19, 2018
07:33 (IST)
Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra and others have announced financial help to the flood-hit state. You can also make donations for Kerala relief effort by clicking here
Aug 19, 2018
07:21 (IST)
Kerala Legislator Saji Cheriyan Breaks Down On TV, Seeks Help Please Tell PM Modi
With 324 dead and more than three lakh people in relief camps in Kerala after floods and landslides due to heavy rain, the worse is not yet over for the state. Chengannur, about 120 kilometres north of state capital Thiruvanthapuram, has been cut off for days, and there are fears that many have died there."
Aug 19, 2018
07:20 (IST)
People from all over Kerala have made panic-stricken appeals on social media for help, saying they cannot make contact with rescue services. Dozens of dam and reservoir gates across the state have had to be opened as the waters reached danger levels.
 
Aug 19, 2018
07:12 (IST)
State-run Air India's subsidiary - Alliance Air, will commence operations from Kochi naval base to aide the rescue operations in flood-hit Kerala. According to the airline, flight operations will commence from August 20.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu in a series of tweets said that due to disruption of flights from Kochi Airport, a joint team sent by the Ministry approved to commence scheduled flights by Alliance Air ATRs between Bangalore and Kochi naval air base.

No more content
Comments

Trending

Kerala floods 2018Floods in KeralaKerala

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonJio Phone 2

................................ Advertisement ................................