Rain Lets Up In Kerala, Thousands Still Feared Trapped: 10 Facts

No outbreak of diseases has been reported in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: Rain has finally eased in Kerala hit by the worst floods in nearly a century that has killed more than 160 people since August 8. Over 300 people have died in the southern state this monsoon that has suffered damages over Rs 20,000 crore. Thousands of people are still feared stranded, awaiting relief and rescue. As the state and centre turn towards rebuilding efforts, the risk of disease outbreak in relief camps - where more than 6 lakh people have been given temporary shelter - has surfaced as a major concern.