After Rooftop Rescue, Kerala Woman Delivers Baby Boy. Navy Tweets Photos

Sajitha Jabil, 25, beamed as she held her new-born baby while in hospital, after her rescue

A pregnant woman whose water broke while she was being rescued by a navy chopper from the rooftop of her home in flood-hit Kerala delivered a baby boy shortly afterwards. In images tweeted by the Navy, the new mother beamed as she held her baby. "They are both doing fine," said the tweet. Sajitha Jabil, 25, was seen holding on to a rope suspended from a chopper as she was airlifted from her flooded home in Chengamanad town in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

A doctor from the naval hospital INHS Sanjivani was first lowered from the chopper to examine her. On his instructions, she was rescued and taken to hospital. Barely 30 minutes later, her baby was born.



"God bless them," said the Navy tweet this evening.



An earlier tweet on the rescue had said: "A pregnant lady with water bag leaking has been airlifted and evacuated to Sanjivani. Doctor was lowered to assess the lady. Operation successful."

A pregnant lady with water bag leaking has been airlifted and evacuated to Sanjivani. Doctor was lowered to assess the lady. Operation successful #OpMadad#KeralaFloodRelief#KeralaFloods2018pic.twitter.com/bycGXEBV8q — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 17, 2018

Rescue operations are on in full swing in Kerala, where floods have taken 324 lives and have displaced around two lakh people, according to the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



"Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years. 80 dams opened, 324 lives lost and 223139 people are in about 1500+ relief camps," read the tweet from the Chief Minister's Office.



Torrential rains have battered Kerala since August 8, triggering landslides and floods. The weather department said rainfall would continue till Saturday.

The young lady and her new born son both are doing fine. God Bless them pic.twitter.com/ysrh1DVUx6 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 17, 2018

After the record rain, districts like Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Pathanamthitta are flooded and the towns of Thrissur and Chalakudy are completely submerged.



Popular tourist destinations like Munnar and Ponmudi are flooded too, with landslides reported from southern Kerala's Idukki and the northern districts of Malappuram and Kannur.



Around 12 National Disaster Response Force teams have been sent to Kerala, according to news agency Press Trust Of India, with 35 teams said to be reaching by evening.



Domestic airlines have been asked to keep a check on airfares for flights operating to and from Kerala.



Telecom operators have announced free call and data services for a week for users in Kerala.

Ketto, one of India's biggest crowdfunding sites, has launched a campaign for the affected. Please click here for details on how you can help.

Advertisement

Note: This information has been provided/published on a good faith basis, without any commercial motive. NDTV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the intending donee, nor can we guarantee that the donations made by a donor will be used for the purpose as stated by the intending donee. You are requested to independently verify the contact information and other details before making a donation. NDTV and/or its employees will not be responsible for the same.