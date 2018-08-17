On Video, Navy Rescue Of Kerala Pregnant Woman Whose Water Broke

Kerala rescue: The pregnant woman wearing a harness can be seen being airlifted on video.

The nightmare for a pregnant woman, stuck on the rooftop of her house in flood-hit Kerala, ended when an Indian Navy's chopper reached to rescue her. The woman's water bag was leaking when she was rescued. A doctor was first lowered from the chopper to examine her condition before she was airlifted and taken to Sanjivani multi-speciality hospital in Alappuzha district.

In a video posted by the Indian Navy's official handle, the pregnant woman wearing a harness can be seen being airlifted:

"A pregnant lady with water bag leaking has been airlifted and evacuated to Sanjivani. Doctor was lowered to assess the lady. Operation successful," Spokesperson Navy tweeted.



Watch the rescue video here:

A pregnant lady with water bag leaking has been airlifted and evacuated to Sanjivani. Doctor was lowered to assess the lady. Operation successful #OpMadad#KeralaFloodRelief#KeralaFloods2018pic.twitter.com/bycGXEBV8q - SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 17, 2018

The rescue operations are in full swing in flood-hit Kerala. Around 3,000 people were rescued from Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta districts on Thursday. An alert has been issued in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Pathanamthitta. More boats and four choppers have been deployed in Chalakudy, Chenganoor and Pathanamthitta.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that over 167 people lost their lives since torrential rains started on August 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state in the evening to conduct an aerial survey. The military has sent more boats and aircraft to rescue people stuck in rain-ravaged areas of the state which have been completely cut off due to floods.

Kerala has received heaviest rains and floods since 1924 causing massive destruction and leaving more than 80,000 people in relief camps. The damage to crops and properties has been estimated to be over Rs 8,000 crore.

