Kerala Flood Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Visit State, Over 90 Dead

Kerala Rain: Over 90 people have been killed since heavy rains pounded Kerala.

Kerala is grappling with heavy rain and the resulting floods for a couple of days now. Over 90 people have died in the southern state due to the floods. The weather office has forecast heavy rainfall till Saturday. Thirteen of the 14 districts in Kerala are on red alert - the exception is Kasaragode. Idukki is the worst affected. The airport at Cochin is closed till Saturday. Very serious situation is prevailing in the state as nearly all villages are flood affected.

I had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi, the Home Minister and Defence minister, they have offered all support. More helicopters will be deployed soon," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. As huge swathes of the state became submerged, the Army and Navy pushed in extra troops and the Air Force extra aircraft. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala today.



Here are the updates on rain in Kerala: