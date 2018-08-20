Kerala Floods Live Updates: Rain Eases, No Major Outbreak Of Diseases In Relief Camps

Floods in Kerala: Daily surveys are being carried out to check outbreak of diseases in relief camps.

Rain has finally let up in Kerala and a red alert was withdrawn from all districts of the state on Sunday. The weather office has said that there has been a gradual decrease in rainfall on the state and floodwaters have begun to recede. Relief and rescue operations are on and the first commercial flight has landed at the INS Garuda Kochi Naval Air Station. In spite of the signs of improvement in Kerala weather, thousands of people are still feared trapped and there have been reports of diseases in relief camps, although there is no major outbreak. Three people with chickenpox in one of the relief camps in Aluva town, nearly 250 km from state capital Thiruvananthapuram, have been isolated as a precaution and daily surveys are being carried out to check any outbreaks.

The government on Sunday told the National Crisis Management Committee that the Kerala flood situation was gradually improving.

Here are the live updates on Kerala floods: