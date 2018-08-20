Kerala Floods Live Updates: Rain Eases, No Major Outbreak Of Diseases In Relief Camps

Floods in Kerala: Daily surveys are being carried out to check outbreak of diseases in relief camps.
Rain has finally let up in Kerala and a red alert was withdrawn from all districts of the state on Sunday. The weather office has said that there has been a gradual decrease in rainfall on the state and floodwaters have begun to recede. Relief and rescue operations are on and the first commercial flight has landed at the INS Garuda Kochi Naval Air Station. In spite of the signs of improvement in Kerala weather, thousands of people are still feared trapped and there have been reports of diseases in relief camps, although there is no major outbreak. Three people with chickenpox in one of the relief camps in Aluva town, nearly 250 km from state capital Thiruvananthapuram, have been isolated as a precaution and daily surveys are being carried out to check any outbreaks.
The government on Sunday told the National Crisis Management Committee that the Kerala flood situation was gradually improving.
Here are the live updates on Kerala floods:
Floodwater has started receding in some areas of Kerala but there is a lack of clean drinking water and diseases due to mosquito infestation, especially in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram
The Western Naval Command on Sunday sailed Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mysore with relief material to provide assistance to the flood-hit state. On the night of August 19, the ship carried about 70 tonnes of relief material which includes bottled water, ready to eat meals, fresh ration, milk, biscuits, medicines, essential toiletries, phenyl, gash bags, bleaching powder, and candles.
National Disaster Management Authority's updates on Kerala relief:
2 x BSF boats from Vizag to Thiruvananthapuram (will reach today)
60T medicines from Hindon to Thiruvananthapuram 70 doctors & 30 personnel with medicines from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram
100T food packets from Jalandhar to Thiruvananthapuram (two shuttles planned depending on time available)
Airlift operations planned for 20 Aug* Balance approx 35T food packets from Halwara to Thiruvananthapuram
The government of Maharashtra has sent 30 tonnes of relief material and 30 medical teams to Kerala
The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they were willing to fly to flood-hit Kerala without taking any money. Read Here
The first flight, which landed at Kochi, has been booked full on its return leg. The 70-seater passenger plane being operated by Alliance Air, a subsidiary of the state-run carrier Air India, is flying between Bengaluru and the Kochi naval base, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted on Sunday.
As Kerala Fights Back Floods, Flights Begin At Kochi Navy Base: 10 Facts
Commercial flight operations to flood-hit Kochi resumed today after the Navy activated its airstrips to accommodate small passenger aircraft. The first flight -- an Alliance Air ATR plane -- landed early this morning at INS Garuda naval air station. The main Kochi airport will remain closed till August 26 as water is yet to recede from the facility, the country's seventh-busiest.
Visuals from inside the plane that landed today At INS Garuda
