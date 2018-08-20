'Thanks' Painted On Rooftop Where Pregnant Woman Was Rescued By Navy

One of a kind thank you note painted on rooftop where Navy rescuers airlifted pregnant woman

Naval rescue chopper pilot Commodore Vijay Varma and his men got a unique thank you note, days after Sajitha Jabil, was rescued from the rooftop of her house, in Chengamanad near Aluva in Kerala. A huge 'Thanks' was painted on the roof of the house, from where Commodore Varma had rescued Sajitha on August 17. The 25-year-old pregnant woman's water bag broke, when she was stranded on the rooftop and the flood waters had reached the first floor.



A Navy chopper arrived with a doctor, who was lowered onto the rooftop to examine her. With his go-ahead, Ms Jabil was winched up and flown to INHS Sanjivani hospital in Kochi. Barely 30 minutes later, she delivered a baby boy said the hospital authorities.



Images tweeted by the Navy showed a beaming new mother with her baby. "They are both doing fine," the tweet read. In a video posted earlier by the Indian Navy's official handle, the pregnant woman, wearing a harness, was seen being airlifted.

Aluva in Ernakulum district is one of the worst-hit by the flooding in the Periyar River. Thousands of people in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Chalakudy and Chenganoor who were stranded on rooftops and perched on trees had to be rescued.

The Western Naval Command on Sunday sailed INS Mysore, with relief material to provide assistance to the flood-hit state. The ship carried about 70 tonnes of relief material which included bottled water, ready to eat meals, fresh ration, milk, biscuits, medicines, candles and other essential toiletries.

Kerala has received heaviest rainfall since 1924, causing massive destruction and leaving more than three lakh people in relief camps. The damage to standing crops and properties has been estimated to be over Rs 8,000 crore.