As Kerala Battles Floods, States Come With Aid

PM Narendra Modi announced Rs 500 crore relief for Kerala floods (AFP)

The flood crisis in Kerala following heavy rain for the last 10 days seems to be only getting worse. At least 324 people have died and more than three lakh people have been shifted to relief camps. The floods, which are the worst the state has faced in nearly a century, have caused widespread devastation and Kerala estimates have caused a loss of over Rs 19,500 crore.

This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of Kerala and announced an immediate relief of Rs 500 crore, in addition to the 100 crore announced by Home Minister Rajnath Singh earlier.

Along with the centre, many states too have taken the lead and announced help for flood-ravaged Kerala. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an aid of Rs 10 crore for the state.

While, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced Rs 10 crore aid and Jharkhand has given a financial help of Rs 5 crore.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also announced Rs 20 crore as immediate assistance to the flood-hit state. Odisha has announced an assistance of Rs 5 crore for flood-hit Kerala. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also said that 245 fire personnel with boats will be sent to Kerala for rescue operations.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced Rs 10 crore worth of immediate relief for flood-hit Kerala. Mr Singh said Rs 5 crore is being transferred from chief minister's relief fund and the remaining Rs 5 crore will be in form of ready-to-eat food material and other supplies.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced immediate financial help of Rs 25 crore for flood-hit Kerala. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced a contribution of Rs 10 crore.

Ketto, one of India's biggest crowdfunding sites, has launched a campaign for the affected. Please click here for details on how you can help.

