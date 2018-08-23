Kerala Floods Live Updates: India Not To Accept Foreign Aid; Chief Minister To Visit Relief Camps

Kerala Floods: Over 200 people have died in the floods since August 8.

People in Kerala are facing an uphill task to rebuild their lives as flood waters that have killed hundreds of people and displaced lakhs start to recede. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will conduct an in-person review of the functioning of relief camps, his office said.

The flood-hit state has asked the centre to go by the 2016 National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) while considering a Rs 700 crore offer made by the UAE government for the devastating floods in the state - said to be the worst in nearly a century. The National Disaster Management Plan, that was brought by the Centre in May 2016, states that any voluntary offer of assistance from other countries can be accepted.

India will not take help from foreign governments that are pledging financial assistance to the southern state, the foreign ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday. "In line with existing policy, the government of India is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts," the foreign ministry said. "Contributions to PM relief fund and CM relief fund from NRIs, PIOs and international entities such as foundations would be welcome," it said.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Kerala floods:

