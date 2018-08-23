For Kerala, Now Pakistan PM Imran Khan Offers 'Humanitarian Assistance'

Imran Khan took oath as Pakistan prime minister last Saturday

Pakistan's new prime minister Imran Khan has offered to provide "any humanitarian assistance that may be needed" for Kerala, that has been devastated by floods.

Imran Khan, who took oath as Pakistan's 22nd prime minister last Saturday, tweeted this evening to say, "On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India."

"We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed," he added.

237 people have been killed since August 8 and over 14 lakh displaced after days of torrential rain in Kerala earlier this month. The state has incurred losses estimated around Rs 20,000 crore. Though the Kerala government had asked for Rs 2,600 for immediate relief, the centre has allocated Rs 600 crore so far.

The centre maintains that it will not accept financial help for Kerala from other countries. "In line with existing policy, the government of India is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts," the foreign ministry said in a statement last night.

Advertisement

The government's clarification came after the United Arab Emirates offered Rs 700 crore for flood-ravaged Kerala, and reports said Qatar and Maldives had also offered to help.

After his controversial election victory last month, Imran Khan had offered an olive branch to India, proposing talks. Imran Khan had said Pakistan was ready to respond positively to any effort on dialogue. "If India comes and takes one step toward us, we will take two," said the cricket legend-turned-politician, who had targeted India throughout his campaign for last month's election.

Last month, after Mr Khan won the elections, PM Modi had phoned him and spoken about "peace and development" in the region. And just days earlier, Mr Khan had said that he wanted to fix ties between the two countries. "You take one step forward, we will take two," he had said.

After former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death, the new Pakistani prime minister had also said the two countries could honour the veteran BJP leader's legacy by establishing peace.