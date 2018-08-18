With Imran Khan At The Crease, Pakistan Opens New Innings Today: 10 Facts

Pakistani lawmakers have endorsed Imran Khan as their next prime minister ahead of the ceremony today.

New Delhi: Imran Khan, the former cricket star and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, chief, will take oath as Prime Minister on Saturday morning, ending decades of political dominance by Pakistan's two dynastic powerhouses. Mr Khan had run a populist campaign promising to change the lives of Pakistanis and come down hard on corruption. "Those people who have looted the country, I promise that they will be brought to justice," Mr Khan reiterated yesterday after winning the acrimonious vote in parliament for the top seat.