Minister Alphons' All-Nighter At Kerala Relief Camp Becomes Troll Bait

Kerala Floods: Alphons Kannanthanam spent a night at a relief camp in Changanassery.

Highlights Alphons Kannanthanam spent a night at Changanassery relief camp Most people didn't sleep, thinking of an uncertain tomorrow, he tweeted Many tweeted, trolled with him hashtag #Kannanthanamsleepchallenge

Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam spent Tuesday night at a relief camp in flood-battered Kerala - where lakhs have been forced to leave their inundated homes - and tweeted about it. He ended up being trolled for the well-intentioned gesture.

In a photo he posted on Facebook and Twitter, Alphons Kannanthanam, in a t-shirt and jeans, is seen lying down on a mattress on the ground.

"In Changanassery SB high school camp," said the post.

Within moments, Internet had a new hashtag: #Kannanthanamsleepchallenge. Several Twitter users posted their sleeping photos with hilarious captions.

#KannanthanamSleepChallenge I am sleeping for hours now. pic.twitter.com/qUQiTIaBF6 — Alwin K Wilson (@Alwin86835527) August 22, 2018

The Tourism Minister later tweeted the picture with this caption: "most people didn't sleep, thinking of an uncertain tomorrow." The tweet tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and two union ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan.



Some posts uncharitably called Mr Alphons "show off" while one dubbed him "comic relief".



Dear @alphonstourism ! Being an educated civil servant turned politician with immense experience, we expect mature and responsible behaviour from you! Your sleeping photo op in the flood relief camp was equal to mocking the relief efforts of many! #KannanthanamSleepChallenge — jeffshawn (@jeffshawn) August 21, 2018

A few days ago, a photo of the minister holding a baby during rescue operations was widely circulated.



Mr Alphons, who is from Kerala, has been touring the state extensively to assess damage caused by the worst floods in a century. 237 people have been killed since August 8 and over 14 lakh displaced after days of torrential rain earlier this month.