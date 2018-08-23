Minister Alphons' All-Nighter At Kerala Relief Camp Becomes Troll Bait

In a photo he posted on Facebook and Twitter, Alphons Kannanthanam, in a t-shirt and jeans, is seen lying down on a mattress on the ground.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 23, 2018 14:00 IST
Kerala Floods: Alphons Kannanthanam spent a night at a relief camp in Changanassery.

New Delhi: 

  1. Alphons Kannanthanam spent a night at Changanassery relief camp
  2. Most people didn't sleep, thinking of an uncertain tomorrow, he tweeted
  3. Many tweeted, trolled with him hashtag #Kannanthanamsleepchallenge

Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam spent Tuesday night at a relief camp in flood-battered Kerala - where lakhs have been forced to leave their inundated homes - and tweeted about it. He ended up being trolled for the well-intentioned gesture.

"In Changanassery SB high school camp," said the post.

Within moments, Internet had a new hashtag: #Kannanthanamsleepchallenge. Several Twitter users posted their sleeping photos with hilarious captions.

 

 

 

The Tourism Minister later tweeted the picture with this caption: "most people didn't sleep, thinking of an uncertain tomorrow." The tweet tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and two union ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan.
 
Some posts uncharitably called Mr Alphons "show off" while one dubbed him "comic relief".
 

A few days ago, a photo of the minister holding a baby during rescue operations was widely circulated.
 
Mr Alphons, who is from Kerala, has been touring the state extensively to assess damage caused by the worst floods in a century. 237 people have been killed since August 8 and over 14 lakh displaced after days of torrential rain earlier this month.

