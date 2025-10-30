Kerala Police Make 2nd Arrest In Rs 3.5 Crore Education Recruitment Scam

Police in Kerala's Ernakulam on Thursday made the second arrest in connection with an education recruitment scam in Kochi to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore. The accused, Kishore Kumar Rayimol, was arrested by the police after his anticipatory bail was rejected by a court. A total of 13 people have been named in the police first information report (FIR).

The prime accused in the case is Sujith, who remains in jail. Rayimol is the fourth accused, and the rest of the accused people are yet to be caught.

A Look At The Scam

The scam involves a foreign education recruitment company called Empire Overseas Education. The company specialises in foreign university admissions.

The prime accused, Sujith, joined the company in 2018 as an office boy after struggling to pursue studies abroad. He soon gained the trust of the management and rose to handle key responsibilities, including finances.

Over time, Sujith and associates allegedly diverted funds, leaked company documents, and even attempted to poach clients by forming rival firms.

Rayimol Arrested After Months of Probe

Police said that Kishore Rayimol, who is the latest arrest in the case, worked closely with Sujith.

Rayimol played a role in creating parallel businesses using stolen company information. He was tracked down in Thiruvananthapuram after months of investigation.

Authorities confirmed that more arrests may follow as the financial misappropriation appears to be part of a wider conspiracy to cripple the education company's operations.