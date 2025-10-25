Bike Stunt On President Murmu's Route Ends In Police Custody, Watch Viral Clip

In Kerala, a group of three men riding a motorcycle breached a high-security route designated for President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Pala, prompting swift police action. The incident gained widespread attention after the Kerala Police shared a video of the event on their official Instagram account, using a humorous meme format to highlight both the violation and its consequences.

The video begins by showing the three individuals entering the restricted zone on a motorcycle. Notably, only the rider was wearing a helmet. A police officer is seen trying to stop them, but they evade and speed off. In the second part of the clip, the video transitions to show the motorcycle confiscated, and the trio detained at the police station.

The footage was used as both a warning and a light-hearted way to raise awareness about road safety and respecting VIP security protocols. The police also reminded the public that breaching security arrangements is a serious offence and will be dealt with strictly.



The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and a flood of reactions from users online. "The video that the whole Kerala was waiting to see," one user commented. Another wrote, "I have been waiting since I saw this news." A third user added, "I felt peace when I saw this news. I was waiting for it." The clip clearly struck a chord with many, who had been eagerly anticipating updates on the incident.