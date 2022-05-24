Kerala Chief Minister's 'System' Jibe At Congress Over Defections

"Congress is becoming a system that sends people to the BJP," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a jibe at Congress on Monday and termed it as a system, which sends people to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a public meeting in the Thrikkakara assembly constituency, during the campaign for by-polls here, Mr Vijayan said, "Congress as a party is facing a major setback across the country. Congress is becoming a system that sends people to the BJP."

Referring to the resignation of Sunil Jakhar and Hardik Patel's exit from the Congress, the Kerala Chief Minister said that several people who were a part of the party, have gone on to join the BJP to become Union Ministers and Members of Parliament.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and former Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Hardik Patel left the grand old party on two consecutive days.

Mr Jakhar joined the BJP, while Patel is still contemplating his next move. Both severely criticised the party and its top leadership.

"Congress, as a whole, seems to be collapsing. Those who are part of the front in Kerala led by such a party are concerned," he added while mentioning the arrest of former Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The by-polls in the Thrikkakara assembly constituency are scheduled for May 31.

