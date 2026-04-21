Kerala Polls: All About 7-Time MLA PC George Now A BJP Candidate

PC George, a veteran politician and seven-time MLA, is back in the Kerala Assembly elections. This time as a candidate for BJP. A well-known figure in Poonjar, he has been active in politics for over three decades.

Poonjar constituency, located in central Kerala, has been a stronghold of the Kerala Congress with George winning six times from here. He has represented Poonjar in the Kerala Assembly after winning elections in 1981, 1982, 1996, 2001 and 2006.

Between 2011 and 2015, George also served as the chief whip of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

In 2016, he won the Poonjar seat as an Independent, defeating candidates from all major political fronts. He formed his own party, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), in 2019.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he merged his party with the BJP-NDA.

Controversies

George's political journey has not been without controversy. He is known for making provocative statements that have drawn attention and criticism. His remarks have often targeted the Muslim community and women.

Most recently, he dismissed Mahatma Gandhi's role in India's Independence by claiming that the country did not gain freedom through his efforts or generosity.

In March last year, he claimed that about 400 girls from a part of Kottayam district were being affected by what he alleged ‘love jihad.' He also suggested that Christian girls should get married before turning 24.

Despite his remarks, George remained a key political figure in the constituency. But the political dynamics in Poonjar have shifted over the years.

George's fallout with his former Muslim support base in Erattupetta played a key role in his defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections where he contested as a Kerala Janapaksham candidate and lost to Sebastian Kulanthunkal of Kerala Congress (M).

Previously, the support of the same community had helped him win in 2016 even after leaving Kerala Congress and contesting independently.

In the 2026 elections, George faces Kulanthunkal, the incumbent MLA, and Saji Joseph who is representing the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

His son, Shone George, serves as the state vice president of the BJP and is contesting from the Pala constituency.

Kerala went to polls on April 9; the result will be out on counting day, May 4.