'Yes For Sure, It's...': LDF's Election Campaign Slogan In Kerala

Kerala Assembly Polls: LDF releases its poll campaign slogan.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) today released its assembly election campaign slogan - "Yes for sure it's LDF" - at an event in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

CPI (M) Kerala State secretary A Vijayaraghan handed over the tagline for the campaign to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at an event at the party headquarters.

Mr Vijayaraghavan said the slogan - "Yes for sure it's LDF" - conveys an assurance that the LDF would come back to power.

Prior to its official release, hoardings with the tagline were put up across the state.

The posters that were released at the event have pictures of development activities and welfare schemes implemented by the Kerala government.

CPI (M) leaders including Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, KN Balagopal also attended the event.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.