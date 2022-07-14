Kerala, Ahmedabad On Time Magazine's List Of World's Greatest Places Of 2022

Kerala is famous for its backwaters. (Representative Photo)

Kerala and Ahmedabad have been listed by the Time Magazine among 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in its list of "World's Greatest Places of 2022". Both the places attract a large number of tourists, both from the country as well as abroad. While the southern state is famous for its beaches and backwaters, tourists visit the Sabarmati riverfront and Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. Time Magazine has created profile pages for Kerala and Ahmedabad where it has highlighted the reasons why these places are part of its prestigious list.

The magazine's profile for Kerala says, "Kerala is one of India's most beautiful states. With spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples, and palaces, it's known as "God's own country" for good reason."

"This year, Kerala is boosting motor-home tourism in India to inspire a new pas de deux of exploration and accommodation," the profile further said.

About Ahmedabad, Time Magazine said, "As India's first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad boasts both ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations that make it a mecca for cultural tourism."

Apart from these two cities, other places which made to the list of top 50 include Seoul, Buahan in Bali, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, and many more.

Time posted about the World's Greatest Places of 2022 and said, "As persistent as the challenges of life in 2022 is the hope that understanding and human connection can be found through travel. So, with much of the global population now vaccinated against COVID-19, world travellers are again hitting the road-and the skies."

Time sought the help of its international correspondents and contributors to choose the top places to visit.