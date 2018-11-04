Keep All Options Open For Ram Temple Construction: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Ayodhya issue: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said there are three options that can be explored

All options for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya must be kept open and the community of saints should keep pushing and praying for an early resolution of the matter, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said today.

"We have three options. We should continue with the talks to resolve the issue; we should request the Supreme Court for earliest decision in the matter, or we should ask the government for an ordinance," he said.

"This is a matter which is pending for 500 years and people have some hope. People of India want that a grand temple must be built at Ayodhya. We should make efforts and keep praying to fulfil the wish of people of India," he said.

Highlighting the role of the community of seers, Ravi Shankar said, "Whenever there has been any crisis in the country, the communities of saints have come forward to offer its assistance. It is the duty of saints to both maintain peace as well as to awake the society. We have led people on the path of peace as well as have revolutionised society when needed."

The two-day congregation of seers and saint at the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti in Delhi ended today. Saints from across the country addressed the gathering and expressed their views on the Ayodhya issue.

On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till next year to fix a date for the hearing. The court was hearing the matter which challenged the 2010 ruling of the Allahabad High Court that divided the disputed land into three parts.