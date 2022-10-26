Kedarnath Temple's Walls, Ceiling Decorated With 550 Gold Layers

The work was going on for the last three days, a temple committee member said.

The sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Dham has been decorated with gold.

The walls and ceiling of the sanctum sanctorum have been given a new look with 550 gold layers.

The gold layering has provided the sanctum sanctorum with a more attractive look.

Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay told ANI that the work of golden decoration of the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple was completed this morning.

He said that this work was going on for the last three days.

A six-member team from IIT Roorkee, Central Building Research Roorkee, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) visited Kedarnath Dham and inspected the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The work of applying gold lining in the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple had begun after a report from the experts.

Temple committee president Ajendra Ajay said 550 layers of gold were transported to Kedarnath three days ago through 18 horse mules.

He told that 19 artisans had done the work of applying gold layers under the supervision of two ASI officers.

