Video: Veteran Car Racer Dies In Horrific Crash At National Event In Chennai

Police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence.

Veteran car racer 59-year-old KE Kumar died in a horrific crash on Sunday at the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit in Irungatukottai, outside Tamil Nadu's Chennai. Visuals from the event's live-stream on YouTube showed that the car skirted off the track and toppled after coming in contact with another car during the saloon cars racing event.

The video from the event showed Mr Kumar's speeding car sliding off track after making contact with the front of another car racing from his left side, crashing into the trees at the boundary fence and turning turtle. Parts from the car body could be seen falling off from the impact. The race was then immediately stopped.

KE Kumar was extricated from the wreckage immediately and taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance after initial checkup at the track's medical centre. He, however, couldn't survive the injuries.

"It is a most unfortunate incident. Kumar was an experienced racer. I have known him for several decades as a friend and competitor. The MMSC and entire racing fraternity mourn his passing away and convey heartfelt condolences to his family," Vicky Chandhok, Chairman of the Meet, said.

Police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence, and are investigating the matter. FMSCI, the national governing body for the sport, and the organisers MMSC, have also launched an investigation.