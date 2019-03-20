Not Job Of PM To Decide Ayodhya Case: KCR's Jibe At 'Duplicate Hindus'

KCR said if there was a dispute between two communities, there were courts to deal with it.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday said it was not job of the Prime Minister or political parties to decide over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

In his first-ever comments on the issue, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly pursuing politics of communalism.

Addressing an election rally in Nizamabad town, he said political parties should work to solve people's problems.

"Ram Janmabhoomi, Ravana Janmabhoomi, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. Do political parties need to decide this?" he asked and said these issues should be best left to seers and the religious heads.

"This is not the job of political parties. We should work to solve people's problems, provide water and electricity to farmers, solve problem of unemployment and remove their hardships. If we go on talking of Janmabhoomi, it is not going to solve people's problems," he said.

KCR, as Mr Rao is popularly known, said if there was a dispute between two communities, there were courts to deal with it. "The issue is in Supreme Court. We should not interfere," he said.

"They say we are Hindus. Are we not Hindus. Are we not following Hindu traditions," the TRS chief asked.

He alleged that for BJP leaders, Hindus were those who target people of other religions. "Hinduism has not said this. It asks you to respect all and love all."

"Yours' is political Hindutva. Ours is real Hindutva. You are duplicate Hindus. Your game will not last long," said KCR.

At an election rally in Karimnagar on Sunday, KCR had said that he was an original Hindu. In response, BJP's Telangana unit chief K Laxman had asked him make his stand clear on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue.

"You first spell out whether your party is a political party working to solve people's problems or it is a party to propagate religion," KCR told Mr Laxman.

