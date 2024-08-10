Rs 3 Crore Cash, Gold Worth Lakhs Seized During Raid On Telangana Civic Body Officer

Dasari Narendar was arrested after the raid

Rs three crore cash and gold worth lakhs were recovered during a raid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on the residence of the Superintendent and in-charge Revenue Officer at the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation in Telangana on Friday.

During the search at officer Dasari Narendar's residence, the ACB discovered Rs 2.93 crore in cash stashed in his house, along with a bank balance totaling Rs 1.10 crore in accounts held by him, his wife, and his mother.

Around 51 tolas (about 595 grams) of gold worth Rs six lakh and 17 immovable properties valued at Rs 1.98 crore were also seized. The total value of the assets seized so far amounted to approximately Rs 6.07 crore.

ACB registered a Disproportionate Assets case against D. Narendar, Superintendent, Municipal Corporation, Nizamabad.



Searches at his residence and other locations led to the seizure of assets worth Rs 6.7 crores which include Rs 2.93 crore Cash, ₹1.1 Cr in bank , 51 tula… pic.twitter.com/Mnz94EEiX1 — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) August 9, 2024

The raid, conducted as part of a case registered against him for disproportionate assets, revealed assets far exceeding his known sources of income.

Following the raid, Narendar was arrested and will be produced before the special court in Hyderabad.

The case against Narendar falls under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, specifically Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2), which deal with the acquisition of assets disproportionate to known sources of income through corrupt practices.

The ACB is further conducting searches to recover additional assets.