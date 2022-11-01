"KCR Has Direct Line To PM Modi": Rahul Gandhi's Charge In Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi leads the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana's Hyderabad

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi steered the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign through the streets of Hyderabad today and attacked Telangana's TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allegedly working with the BJP against the people's interest.

"Whenever BJP brought any bill in parliament, TRS always supported the BJP, including the black farm laws," Mr Gandhi said at a rally as part of the Congress's Bharat Jodo (unite India) campaign.

"The BJP and TRS work together. Do not be under any illusion. Your Chief Minister do drama before election, but he has a direct line to Narendra Modi," the Congress leader said.