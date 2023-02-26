Kashmir's Latest Target Killing: Terrorists Gun Down Hindu Man In Pulwama

He was shifted to the nearby government hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Terrorists have shot dead a Hindu civilian in a targeted attack in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Hindu resident of Achan, who was critically injured after terrorists fired at him while he was on his way to the local market.

He was shifted to the nearby government hospital where doctors declared him dead. Mr Sharma reportedly worked as a security guard at a bank.

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market," the Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

Police say an armed guard has been deployed in the village for the protection of the minority community.

This is the first attack on a Hindu civilian in last four months.

There have been a series of targeted attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals last year.