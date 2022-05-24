Kashmiri Pandits Refuse To Join Work Until Relocated To Safer Places

Rahul Bhat, a government employee, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Sheikhpora migrant camp where Kashmiri Pandit employees, who got jobs under the Prime Minister's package, have been protesting against the killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee, earlier this month.

Mr Sinha interacted with Kashmiri Pandits and assured them that he will look into their grievances. However, the protesting employees refused to join work and said the agitation would continue until they were relocated to safer areas in Jammu.

"This administration is committed to the welfare of its employees. There is a need to see our intention. There is no need to have any ill-feelings. I want to assure you that your problems will be addressed honestly and judiciously," Mr Sinha told them.

Rahul Bhat was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on May 12.

Over 4,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees since then have been holding protests in the valley over the "failure" of the administration in providing security to them. The Pandit employees, who have returned to the Valley as part of the Prime Minister's special employment package, say they do not feel safe in Kashmir anymore, especially after the killing of Rahul Bhatt.