Kashmiri Pandits Forced To Leave Due To 'Situation Of Fear': Jammu And Kashmir Government

Kashmiri Pandits left due to an environment of fear, a Jammu and Kashmir minister said (File Photo) Jammu: Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes and hearths in the valley due to an environment of insecurity and fear, a senior minister in the Mehbooba Mufti government said today.



"I want to say from the core of my heart and put it on the record in the house that they (Kashmiri Hindus) were forced to leave due to a situation (of fear and insecurity)", Minister for Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Javed Mustafa Mir told the Legislative Council today.



He was winding up a discussion following a notice moved by BJP MLC Girdari Lal Raina.



"Kashmiri Pandits did not run away. Some people have been alleging that they left their homes. I want to clear the issue and put it to rest," Mr Mir added.



He said an environment of fear and insecurity prevailed in the state and even Muslim neighours were also targets.



"People were getting killed. We (neighbours) felt that we cannot protect them. That is why they left the valley to save themselves, when it came to the safety of their lives," he said.



The community has survived in the most difficult conditions, he said.



"Even after so many years, the community is under stress. I, as a minister, feel that their rehabilitation needs a different look. If we cannot distress them with human approach, the policy of rehabilitation has totally failed," he said.



The minister vowed to follow a different approach regarding the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.



Kashmiri Pandits have given a lot to the valley of Kashmir in all areas and we must remain indebted to them, he said.



Mr Mir said the government had filled 3000 posts under Kashmiri Migrant employment package, even as it has referred 2575 more posts for recruitment to the concerned agency. He also mentioned other steps taken in this regard.



