Kashmiri Man Who Left Home To Join Terror Outfit Arrested: Police

Police said they recovered arms and ammunition from the man. (Representational)

A man who had gone missing from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir allegedly to join the the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested on Friday from Kupwara district, police said.

"On a credible input, police, along with security forces, intercepted Shafat Yousuf Malik at a check-point near Chowgal in Handwara of north Kashmir''s Kupwara district and took him into custody," a police spokesman said.

Some incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from Malik, he said.

Malik, a resident of Thune area of Kangan in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, had gone missing from his home earlier this week, the spokesman said.

"It is learnt that he was provided with arms and ammunition by a terror group and was on way to join the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. As such, he has been restrained from joining the terror outfit," the spokesman said.

A case had been registered and further investigation into the matter was on, the spokesman said.

