Kashmiri Leaders 'Will Be Released One By One': Adviser To J&K Governor

Political leaders in Kashmir, who have been under house arrest for more than 50 days, will be released, but in a phased manner, an adviser to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said today.

The leaders from Jammu - also under house arrest as part of the lockdown in the state - were released yesterday.

The decision was taken days after the government announced elections for the Block Development Council, the second tier of the Panchayat Raj system in the state.

Asked if the Kashmiri leaders will also be released from detention, Farooq Khan, adviser to the Governor, said, "Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they will be released," reported news agency ANI.

