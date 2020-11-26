Kashmiri Leaders Being Harassed By Probe Agencies, Says Mehbooba Mufti

BJP's designs of foisting puppets and proxies has been derailed much to their chagrin, says Mehbooba Mufti.

Kashmiri Leaders Being Harassed By Probe Agencies, Says Mehbooba Mufti

They are being hounded and punished for participating in DDC polls, says Mehbooba Mufti. (File)

Srinagar:

President JKPDP Mehbooba Mufti has alleged that Kashmiri leaders are being harassed by Central probe agencies after Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin was booked by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged multi-crore Roshni land scam.

"Kashmiri leaders are being harassed by GOI's pet agencies like CBI, NIA and ED. They are being hounded and punished for participating in DDC polls. BJP's designs of foisting puppets and proxies has been derailed much to their chagrin," Ms Mufti said in a tweet.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister and Congress leader Taj Mohiuddin has been booked by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged multi-crore Roshni land scam.

Newsbeep

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Mehbooba MuftiCBI probeKashmir

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india