Kashmir To Kanyakumari Now A Reality For Rail Network Too: PM Modi

The Chenab bridge has become a new milestone in pan-India connectivity, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarking that the phrase "Kashmir to Kanyakumari" has now become a reality even in the Indian railway network.

PM Modi made the remark at a rally in Katra after inaugurating the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line and the Chenab bridge. He also flagged off Vande Bharat services between Katra and Srinagar, which is expected to be a game-changer for tourism.

"We have always invoked Maa Bharati with deep reverence, saying 'from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.' Today, this has become a reality even in our railway network," said PM Modi.

The Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, is considered an engineering marvel that was built in the fact of extreme weather and a challenging topography. At 359 metres, it is taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris by 35 times.

Referring to this, PM Modi said, "People visit France to see the Eiffel Tower, and this bridge is taller than that. This bridge will not just help you visit Kashmir, it will in itself become a tourist destination."

The Prime Minister also called the 272-km USBRL project a symbol of an empowered Jammu and Kashmir and a resounding proclamation of India's growing strength.