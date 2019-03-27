Kashmir Mentioned As Separate Entity In Facebook Blog Post

Facebook said it removed 513 pages, groups and accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour

As Facebook announced it has removed thousands of fake pages and accounts, the social media giant controversially mentioned Kashmir separately along with India and a few other countries.

"Today, we removed 513 Pages, Groups and accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour as part of multiple networks tied to Iran," Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's Head of Cybersecurity Policy, said in a blog post on Tuesday.

"They operated in Egypt, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Kashmir, Kazakhstan or broadly across the Middle East and North Africa," he added.

Facebook, which has already been pulled up by the government over the spread of fake news and political interference on its platforms, did not immediately respond to a query sent by IANS.

Some of the axed pages and accounts had posted news stories on Indian politics as well as on the "tensions between India and Pakistan".

"They posted news stories on current events and frequently repurposed and amplified content from Iranian state media about topics including sanctions against Iran; tensions between India and Pakistan; conflicts in Syria and Yemen; terrorism; tensions between Israel and Palestine; Islamic religious issues; Indian politics; and the recent crisis in Venezuela," the blog post noted.

Facebook said it had removed a total of 2,632 pages, groups and accounts that were engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour from Iran, Russia, Macedonia and Kosovo on its platform, as well as on Instagram.

