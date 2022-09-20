Kashmir Gets Its First Multiplex. This Film Screened At Opening

The multiplex was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Cinema is back in Kashmir. The first multiplex in Srinagar opened today with a special screening of Aamir Khan's movie 'Laal Sigh Chaddha', ending the three-decade wait of the movie buffs to watch their favourite stars on the big screen.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General inaugurated an Inox multiplex in Srinagar, which can seat over 500. He also announced that a film city will soon come up in the Valley.

Cinemas and all sources of entertainment were shut down in Kashmir in 1989 after the outbreak of militancy. Extremist groups had forced the closure of cinemas and targetted those who defied their diktat.

Kashmir's cinema legacy is as old as Bollywood in India. The first movie hall "Kashmir Talkie" opened in Srinagar in 1932. It was later renamed Palladium cinema, two years before Bombay Talkies movie studio was founded in Mumbai.

Eventually, Regal cinema and several other movie theatres came up in Kashmir. Many of them used to screen Hollywood films as well.

But with the outbreak of militancy backed by religious extremism, all cinemas were shut. Several attempts to reopen theatres failed due to fear and lack of moviegoers in the Valley.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who inaugurated the multiplex today, blamed previous governments for not doing enough to revive cinemas in Kashmir.

"They (leaders) go to Delhi and other even other countries to watch movies, but nothing was done to revive cinema for the people," said Mr Sinha.

He said several films were recently shot in Kashmir and a film city is coming up soon.

"We have identified land and are in constant touch with people. Under the new film policy, there are special provisions for locals. We are providing incentives to local film-makers," he said.

Since 1998, at least three cinemas - Neelam, Regal and Broadway - that were closed by extremist groups were reopened. But all of them shut their doors in less than two years, due to the absence of moviegoers.

The promoters of multiplex hope that this time it's going to break the jinx.

"I'm sure it will work. People have been asking me when will I open the multiplex. There is over 50 population in Kashmir who have never been to a cinema. They want to come and watch a movie," said Mr Vijay Dhar, owner of the multiplex.

Mr Dhar said they launched with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' because of his friendship with Aamir Khan. Parts of the film were shot in Kashmir, including at Delhi Public School Srinagar, which is owned by Mr Dhar.

The regular shows will start on September 30 with the screening of Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

On Sunday, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated two multipurpose cinema halls in Pulwama and Shopian. He said such cinema halls will be opened across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir as part of their youth outreach program.

Pulwama's makeshift theatre has been built at an auditorium that used to be a counselling centre. But a day after the grand inauguration, NDTV visited Pulwama and found that the theatre was closed and no one had turned up there.