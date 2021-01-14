Dal Lake Freezes, Srinagar Records Coldest Night Since 1991

Kashmir valley has been reeling under intense cold. (PTI)

Kashmir's famous Dal Lake froze on Thursday as the cold wave in the valley continued with Srinagar recording the coldest night in 30 years.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 8.4 degree Celsius, which was the coldest temperature recorded in the city since 1991 when the temperature had plummeted to minus 11.8 degree Celsius, officials in the weather department said. In 1995 minimum temperate was minus 11.3 degree Celsius.

According to weather office, the lowest recorded minimum temperate in Srinagar was minus 14.4 degrees Celsius in 1893.

The rest of the valley is reeling under intense cold.

Pahalgam, which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 11.1 degree Celsius - up from the previous night's minus 11.7 degree Celsius.

In the tourist resort of Gulmarg, the minimum temperature settled at minus 7 degrees Celsius compared to minus 10 degree Celsius the night earlier.

Qazigund - the gateway town to the valley - recorded a minimum of 10 degree Celsius.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 6.7 degree Celsius, while minimum in Kokernag was minus 10.3 degree Celsius.

The plunge in the minimum temperature has resulted in freezing of water supply pipes. A thick layer of ice has settled over several roads in the city and elsewhere in the valley, making it difficult for motorists to drive.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of "Chillai-Kalan" - the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

