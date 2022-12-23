Kashmir Baker Kills Mother, Neighbours After Fight Over 'Going Out Naked'

Police had caught the man in roaming naked in a market a day ago(Representational)

A man, suspected to be mentally disabled, killed his mother and two neighbours and injured seven other people in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Friday.

Javid Ahmad Rather, a baker, went on a rampage at Ashmuqam village this morning. He first attacked his mother Hafiza Begum with a cane. She was seriously injured and died on the spot.

As neighbours came to the rescue of the family under attack from their son, the man started targeting everyone in the neighbourhood.

Two people - Mohammad Amin Shah and Ghulam Nabi Khadim - were also killed in the savage attack by the man.

A neighbour said that Javid tried to go out naked. But Hafiza Begum tried to prevent him from leaving the home.

"It appears to have infuriated him. He targeted his mother first and then attacked everyone who came in his way," said Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, a neighbour and local political leader.

A day ago, Javid was reportedly detained by the police at Pahalgam when he was roaming around naked in the market.

He was then handed over to his family.