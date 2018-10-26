Karwa Chauth 2018: Date, Puja Time, Importance of this Day

Karwa Chauth 2018 puja timings start from at 05:48 PM and end at 07:04 PM.

Karwa Chauth or Karva Chauth is a significant festival for married Hindu women. It is celebrated in northern parts of India. They observe a day-long nirjala fast (without food or water) for the safety and long life of their husbands. Unmarried women, too, celebrate this festival for their prospective grooms. They break the fast only after offering prayers to the moon. Women adorn themselves in beautiful clothes and apply henna on their hands. They also sing songs and narrate folk tales around Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth 2018: Karva Chauth date is October 27.

Date, Pooja Timings, Moonrise Time On Karwa Chauth, according to drikpanchang.com:

Moonrise time of Karwa Chauth: 8:15 PM

The Chaturthi Tithi on Karwa Chauth begins on the October 27 at 06:37 PM and ends on October 28 at 04:54 PM.

Importance of Karwa Chauth:

Karwa Chauth day is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha, is made to the moon. After having observed fast through the day, women offer prayers to lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Kartik to bless them with a blissful life. After four days of Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed for the well-being of sons.