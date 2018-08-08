Rahul Gandhi Cancels Delhi Meeting To Attend Karunanidhi's Funeral

Rahul Gandhi cancelled the meeting he convened in New Delhi (PTI)

The meeting convened by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the current political scenario and Maratha quota stir stood cancelled as he had to attend DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi's burial in Chennai on Wednesday.

Karunanidhi, 94, died on Tuesday following prolonged illness.

Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra, including state unit president Ashok Chavan, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and others, were to attend the scheduled meeting.

"The meeting could not happen as Rahulji had to fly to Chennai to attend Karunanidhi's burial. There is no clarity when the meeting will take place now," a party source said.

The Maratha community has been staging protests for reservation in government jobs and education.