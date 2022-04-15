Body Of Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada Likely To Reach Delhi Tomorrow

Kartik Vasudev was shot dead in Toronto on April 7 following a shooting outside subway station.

The father of the management student in Toronto, who was murdered on April 7, said that the body of Kartik would arrive in Delhi on Saturday.

"(Accused) Edwin has been produced before the court and is being asked to hire a lawyer for the next hearing that is being scheduled on Wednesday (April 20)," said Hitesh Vasudev, father of deceased.

Richard Jonathan Edwin (39), the accused of the murder of Kartik Vasudev,21, was arrested by the Toronto police on Sunday in connection with two homicide cases, including Kartik Vasudev's case.

Kartik Vasudev was a management student from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, who went to Canada for studies in January. He was shot dead in Toronto on April 7 following a shooting outside the Sherbourne subway station.