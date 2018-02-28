Karti Chidambaram Arrested By CBI At Chennai Airport In Money Laundering Case The CBI had filed a case against Karti Chidambaram after the Enforcement Directorate alleged irregularities in granting foreign direct investment clearance to a media company called INX Media.

262 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karti Chidambaram has denied money laundering charges made against him. New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a money laundering case in Chennai today. He was taken into custody at the Chennai airport this morning just after he landed on a flight from London. He is currently being questioned inside the airport and will be taken to Delhi later in the day, sources said.



The Enforcement Directorate had filed a case against Karti Chidambaram in May last year alleging irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign investment of over Rs 300 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the union finance minister. Karti Chidambaram is accused of taking a Rs 10 lakh-bribe in the case.



Based on information about alleged illegal payments made by INX media, the CBI filed a separate case against Mr Chidambaram and others.



The CBI had also carried out searches at the houses and offices of Mr Chidambaram across four cities for allegedly receiving money from the media firm owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea to scuttle a tax probe.



The Chidambarams, however, have denied all the charges made against them, calling it political vendetta.



The arrest comes just before the parliament reconvenes and the government braces for an attack from the opposition over the massive PNB loan fraud scandal. Political observers say Mr Chidambaram's arrest could blunt the opposition's attack alleging it was going soft on corruption.



