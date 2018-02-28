Karti Chidambaram Arrested By CBI At Chennai Airport In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a case against Karti Chidambaram in May last year alleging irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign investment of over Rs 300 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the union finance minister. Karti Chidambaram is accused of taking a Rs 10 lakh-bribe in the case.
Based on information about alleged illegal payments made by INX media, the CBI filed a separate case against Mr Chidambaram and others.
The CBI had also carried out searches at the houses and offices of Mr Chidambaram across four cities for allegedly receiving money from the media firm owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea to scuttle a tax probe.
The arrest comes just before the parliament reconvenes and the government braces for an attack from the opposition over the massive PNB loan fraud scandal. Political observers say Mr Chidambaram's arrest could blunt the opposition's attack alleging it was going soft on corruption.