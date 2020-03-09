Have Cleared Class 4 Exam, Want To Study Further: 98-Year-Old Tells PM

PM Modi seeks blessings from Karthyayini Amma, who received the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar'.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the ''Nari Shakti Puraskar'' awardees on Sunday, 98-year-old Karthiani Amma told PM that she recently passed Class 4 with 98 per cent marks and wants to study further.

"I cleared Class 4 exams recently, now I want to study further," Ms Karthiani told PM.

She also shared that she has now started learning computers as well.

The Kerala resident had also inspired Bhagirathi Amma who was 105-year-old when she cleared the Class 4 examination under the State Literacy mission.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind presented Nari Shakti Puraskar on the occasion of International Women's Day at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC).

The Nari Shakti Puraskar, instituted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, is a National Award in recognition of exceptional work for women empowerment conferred every year on March 8 as a mark of respect and recognition for those who contribute towards the empowerment of women.