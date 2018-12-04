'Kartarpur In Pak Due To Lack Of Vision Of Then Congress Leaders': PM

PM Narendra Modi blamed past Congress leaders for Kartarpur being in Pakistani territory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed the past Congress leaders for their "lack of vision" for Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara being in Pakistan. At an election rally in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh today, he said, "Kartarpur went to Pakistan due to lack of vision and insensitivity of the then Congress leaders.

On the last day of campaigning before the Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7, the Prime Minister used Kartarpur as a poll plank and hit out at the Congress. He said the party will have to answer why the Kartarpur corridor was not operationalised in last 70 years.

He accused the then Congress leaders of having "no idea about the importance of Guru Nanak Dev" and that is why Kartarpur is in Pakistan today, PM Modi told the crowd.

During the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who represented India in Pakistan had also said that the corridor "should have been operationalised many years ago. The cartographer who made the (boundary) line made a fundamental mistake."

The Kartarpur corridor involves a road link for Sikh pilgrims to visit the famous Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, which is around three-four km from the International Border. The 16th century Gurdwara on the banks of the river Ravi is important for Sikhs as Guru Nanak Dev, their main guru, spent 18 years here.

The corridor was inaugurated in India on November 27 by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and in Pakistan it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.