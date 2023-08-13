Karni Sena's Rajasthan Chief Shot At By Former Member In Udaipur

Bhanwar Singh is currently being treated for his injuries

The Rajasthan chief of the Karni Sena, a right-wing Rajput organization, was shot at during an event of the outfit in Udaipur.

Karni Sena's state president Bhanwar Singh was shot at by a former member when he was leaving the venue.

The accused had a country-made weapon and was arrested on the spot.

Speaking to NDTV, the national president of the Karni Sena, Mahipal Makrana, said the attack was politically motivated to damage the Karni Sena.

Mr Singh is currently being treated for his injuries, Mr Makrana said, adding that doctors are not in a position to give an update on his health as the bullet pierced his back.

In the run up to the assembly elections in the state later this year, the Karni Sena is organising a series of events and meetings to target the Rajput vote bank.