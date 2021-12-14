Karnataka's Proposed Anti-Conversion Bill Likely To Punish 'Forced' Conversions

The anti-conversion Bill will likely be introduced in the Assembly in the winter session (File)

The proposed anti-conversion Bill that the Karnataka government is likely to introduce during the ongoing winter session of the Assembly is expected to have penal provisions, and it may also insist that those who wish to convert to another faith file an application before the Deputy Commissioner two months prior.

People willing to convert to other religions are likely to lose the religion of their origin and facilities or benefits attached with it, including reservations. However, one is likely to receive the benefits entitled to in the religion he or she converts to.

"The anti-conversion law that we are bringing is not aimed at targeting any particular community. We are bringing it within the framework of the law. It is there in Article 25 of the Constitution that there cannot be forced conversions but there was no penal clause if such conversions take place," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "We are bringing punishment, penalty provisions (for forced conversions). One who wants to convert should submit an application two months prior to the Deputy Commissioner. The person performing the conversion will also have to apply. Those who are converting will have to lose the religion of their origin and facilities or benefits attached with it."

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the anti-conversion Bill is before the Law department's scrutiny committee. Once cleared it will come before the Cabinet and will then be introduced in the legislative assembly and council.

State Congress President DK Shivakumar said his party is completely opposed to the proposed anti-conversion Bill, calling it anti-constitutional, and warned that it will be detrimental to the interest of the state.