Karnataka Toll Plaza Employee, 26, Killed Over Delay In Opening Gate: Cops

The fight at the toll plaza in Karnataka's Bidadi town

A toll plaza employee was killed by a mob over the alleged delay in opening the boom barrier in a Karnataka town late on Sunday night, said the police. He was 26.

The man has been identified as Pawan Kumar. A colleague of his, Manjunath, was seriously injured in the attack by unknown persons in Bidadi town of Ramanagara, which is some 35 km from capital Bengaluru.

"An FIR has been registered at Bidadi police station. We found out that the accused belong to Bengaluru. We are investigating further," said Karthik Reddy, superintendent of police, Ramanagar.

Karnataka toll plaza employee Pawan Kumar

As per the police, four persons were traveling in a car towards Mysuru on Sunday night around 10pm. When they reached near the toll plaza, they had an argument over the delay in lifting the toll booth barrier, said the police.

Soon, the argument turned into a full-blown fight, the police said, adding that the locals intervened to put to an end to the fist-fight.

The 4 accused men stopped a few meters ahead of the toll plaza till Pawan Kumar and his colleague came out of the toll booth at 12 in the night for dinner, the police added.

As soon as they walked away from the booth, these 4 men attacked them with the hockey sticks and fled from this spot, it added further.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.