Karnataka To Make Digital Metres Mandatory For Ola, Uber Cabs From 2027

The Karnataka government will make the installation of digital metres mandatory for app-based cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber, as well as private taxis and autorickshaws, from the New Year, Transport Minister Bhairathi Suresh said on Monday.

He warned that vehicles operating without digital metres would be seized once the new rules come into force.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the minister said the move was aimed at curbing unilateral fare fixation by cab aggregators and addressing the demand of state-based cab owners. The government considers the demand justified and is in the final stages of preparing the necessary rules and legislation for implementation.

"Whether it is Uber, Ola or privately owned taxis, everyone will have to install digital metres. Even autorickshaws will have to comply. Once the rule is implemented, no one will be spared," he said.

He said vehicles operating to and from the airport without using digital metres would be specifically targeted. The department would form a squad of 20 personnel to identify and seize vehicles violating the rule.

The minister also announced stricter action against two-wheeler riders using footpaths. The government plans to increase the fine for the offence from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

A first-time violation will attract a fine of Rs 5,000, while a second offence will invite a penalty of Rs 10,000. If a rider violates the rule for the third time, the vehicle will be seized.

"The rules will be implemented from the New Year. Where should pedestrians walk if two-wheelers use footpaths? Poor people who walk on footpaths could lose their lives. I am concerned about their safety," he said.

Suresh further said the government would impose a state-wide ban on half helmets and take action against manufacturing units producing them. The process of finalising the necessary rules and legal provisions is in its final stages.

"I am personally opposed to half helmets. However, I also have to safeguard the interests of those involved in the business," he said.

Referring to the dangers of using half helmets, he said people visiting hospitals such as NIMHANS and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital would see several patients with head injuries. In accidents involving two-wheelers, half helmets could easily come off, offering inadequate protection, he said, comparing them to caps.

Meanwhile, the state government has released another instalment of funds towards payment of salary arrears due to transport employees for the past four years.

The government has released Rs 280 crore to the transport corporations under the Chief Minister's special grant, Suresh said.

The government owed a total of Rs 1,271 crore in salary arrears to transport employees. Of this, Rs 450 crore was released in the first instalment and Rs 170 crore in the second. The latest release of Rs 280 crore constitutes the third instalment.

The minister thanked the Chief Minister for releasing the funds.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)