Karnataka Reports Nearly 8,000 Covid Cases In Biggest Spike This Year

Karnataka: 3,220 people were discharged in 24 hours (File)

Karnataka on Friday reported 7,955 coronavirus cases in a day in its highest daily spike this year. With this, the number of active cases has jumped to 58,084 in the state.

The biggest contributor to the state's Covid figure was capital Bengaluru, which reported over 5,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours. The city has been consistently reporting over 4,000 cases for the last few days.

46 people died in the state on Friday, taking the death count to 12,813.

3,220 people were discharged in 24 hours. The total of recoveries in Karnataka is 9,77,169.

The positivity rate is 5.88 per cent.

Karnataka was among 10 states besides Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab that have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 84.21 per cent of the record 1.26 lakh new infections on Thursday.



India today set another record of daily Covid cases with 1,31,968 infections in the last 24 hours.



Bengaluru and six other cities in Karnataka will enforce a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am starting Saturday, the government announced on Thursday.



The curfew, which will be in place till April 20, will also be imposed in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Manipal.