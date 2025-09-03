"No Food In Stomach, Jasmine In Hair": BJP Mocks Karnataka's VIP Aircraft Buy

The Karnataka government's decision to buy a helicopter and a private jet for VIP travel has sparked a massive row, with the opposition BJP accusing the Congress government of splurging on luxury when there is no money for development.

The state government currently hires helicopters and private jets for VIP travel, but has now decided to buy the aircraft.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the move has been pending for many years. "The government will soon call a tender for it. The Chief Minister has entrusted me and a few ministers with the responsibility of looking at buying a helicopter and a special plane. We will study what other states are doing and make a decision. We are also going to discuss with HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited)."

The Deputy Chief Minister met ministers KJ George and Byrathi Suresh and discussed the matter.

The BJP has said it is "ironic" that the state government is planning the purchase of aircraft at this point. "There is no money for development projects, no funds to formulate new schemes, government employees' salaries are not being paid on time, the Chief Minister's relief fund is not reaching patients fighting life-and-death situations in emergencies on time, and even the pensions of freedom fighters are not being provided. And in such a deplorable financial state, the Congress government's decision to purchase a '5-seater helicopter and a 13-seater jet' is utterly ironic.

This reminds one of the proverb, "There's no food in the stomach, but there's a jasmine flower in the hair," said state BJP chief Vijayendra Yeddiyurappa.

The state BJP chief said that ever since it came to power, the Congress government has emptied the state treasury by "organising extravagant programmes and events to showcase its prestige". "It continues to raise taxes and the prices of essential goods to fund lavish expenditures from the people's tax money. The principle that people give power for public service never seems to occur to the Congress," he said.

The state faces several challenges, he said. "The government should first respond to the people's sorrows and grievances, take up urgent development projects, and step back from purchasing helicopters and jets under the pretext of cost-saving," he said.