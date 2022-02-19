Karnataka: Nandi Hills Ropeway Project Approved. Things To Know About It

The Nandi Hills ropeway project will be operated under PPP model.

The Karnataka government has approved the construction of a ropeway at popular tourist spot Nandi hills, state minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Twitter. The Karnataka cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the proposal to construct and operate the ropeway at the location.

“The rope way to NANDI HILLS will soon be a reality! Originally conceived in 1980s.....the proposal was gathering dust for 40 years! Today, the proposal was approved by the Cabinet. Thanks to CM Basavaraj Bommai for making this a reality,” Dr Sudhakar said in a tweet.

In a separate post on Twitter, his office quoted the minister as saying that the 2.93 kilometre long ropeway will make Nandi Hills a world-class tourist destination.

Dr Sudhakar also posted a video about the project. Here are the key things to know about it as shown in the video: