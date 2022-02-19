Karnataka: Nandi Hills Ropeway Project Approved. Things To Know About It

The Karnataka government has approved the construction of a ropeway at popular tourist spot Nandi hills, state minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Twitter. The Karnataka cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the proposal to construct and operate the ropeway at the location.
“The rope way to NANDI HILLS will soon be a reality! Originally conceived in 1980s.....the proposal was gathering dust for 40 years! Today, the proposal was approved by the Cabinet. Thanks to CM Basavaraj Bommai for making this a reality,” Dr Sudhakar said in a tweet.
In a separate post on Twitter, his office quoted the minister as saying that the 2.93 kilometre long ropeway will make Nandi Hills a world-class tourist destination.
Dr Sudhakar also posted a video about the project. Here are the key things to know about it as shown in the video:
- The overall cost of the project is Rs 93.40 crore.
- The ropeway will have 18 towers and it will operate under public-private partnership (PPP) model.
- It will include a restaurant, a food court and multiple shops along the way.
- The project will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, construction and procurement of the ropeway and development of real estate in the vicinity will be done. Phase two will involve maintenance of the ropeway and real estate facilities.
- A roundtrip of the ropeway will be 28 minutes long.
- Fifty cabin cars will be pressed into service, and each of them will be able to hold a maximum of 10 people.
- The parking and waiting areas will be located at the upper and lower terminals.